NC driver swerves, jumps out of truck to avoid hitting train

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Officials say no one was injured after a driver jumped out of the vehicle after swerving to avoid a collision with a train Thursday.

The collision happened at Barker Ten Mile Road near Powersville Road Thursday morning just before 10 a.m.

NC Trooper D.B. Strickland says the truck driver was traveling away from Lumberton on Barker Ten Mile Road when he saw the train too late. The driver couldn’t stop in time, so he swerved and bailed out of the truck before it struck a ditch.

According to the NC Highway Patrol, the tracks are oriented in a way they can be hard to see and there are no signs or cross-arms in the area.

No charges are expected in the crash, investigators say.

Truck versus Train View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Photo from Northwoods Fire Rescue Chief Josh Windom Photo from Northwoods Fire Rescue Chief Josh Windom Photo from Northwoods Fire Rescue Chief Josh Windom Photo from Northwoods Fire Rescue Chief Josh Windom