Robeson County woman dies in fire despite deputies’ attempts to save her

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – A woman died in an early-morning house fire in Robeson County, according to Major Anthony Thompson with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the house fire in the 100 block of Willoughby Rd., southeast of Lumberton at 1:23 a.m. Thursday, Thompson said in a press release. Flames were coming out of the window at the front of the house. James Bridgeman had escaped the home, but Deffie Bridgeman was still inside the burning home, Thompson said.

Deputy Buffkin was able to get inside the house and find Ms. Bridgeman and get her outside with the assistance of Deputy Rigsbee. However, they realized she was already dead.

Mr. Bridgeman “has non life threatening injuries as a result of the fire,” Thompson said. He was taken to Southeastern Medical Center for treatment, but Thompson did not know Mr. Bridgeman’s condition. Deputy Buffkin was also taken to the same hospital for smoke inhalation. He was treated and released.

The cause of the fire and the specific cause of Ms. Bridgeman’s death have not yet been determined, Thompson said.