Saltwater Highland Games moves to North Myrtle Beach Park & Sports Complex

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC – The 3rd Annual Saltwater Highland Games, formerly known as The Myrtle Beach Highland Games, will be held at the North Myrtle Beach Park & Sports Complex March 23-25, 2018.

During two years at its former location, additional elements were added to grow the event, requiring a move to a larger venue and a name change for 2018. Event organizers determined that the expansive North Myrtle Beach Park & Sports Complex is the ideal location for the 3rd annual Saltwater Highland Games and the many new opportunities it offers.

The Saltwater Highland Games is popular throughout the Carolinas and is renowned for its outstanding entertainment, top Celtic musicians, professional athletes, and champion Bagpipe Bands from throughout the Southeast. An exciting array of food, merchandise, souvenirs, and beverages from Scotland and other Celtic Nations will be available for purchase.

Among the new opportunities to be added to the 3rd Annual Saltwater Highland Games are a 5K Run, a Quidditch Tournament, and a Junior Athletic Competition for ages 13-15 and 16-18.