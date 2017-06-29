Sumter deputy sent to hospital after hitting tree during car chase

SUMTER, SC (WBTW) – Sumter deputies say a deputy was injured during a car chase Wednesday night.

During the chase, a deputy lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree. The deputy suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated and released from Palmetto Health Tuomey hospital.

The release from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were conducting a drivers license safety checkpoint on Mooneyhan Road when a vehicle approaching the checkpoint turned off into a church parking lot without using a turn signal and turned around.

A deputy tried to stop the car, but the driver led deputies on a chase through the county. The pursuit ended when the car collided with a curb causing it to go airborne and roll over on Atlantic Street. There were two people in the suspect car and neither was injured.

The driver, identified as Tyburious Marquis Heyward, 19, of Sumter, was charged with driving under suspension and failure to stop for blue lights.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.