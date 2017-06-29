Sumter man charged for burning down own home

Published:

SUMTER, SC (WBTW) – According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, a man was charged with setting fire to his own home on Wednesday.

The press release states Timothy Ricky Browder, 36, of Sumter, was charged with second degree arson, seven counts of unlawful conduct toward a child, filing a false insurance claim and burning property to defraud insurers.

Firefighters responded to the home on Richland Drive on June 4, around 2 p.m. Sumter County arson investigators were called in after Sumter Firefighters deemed the fire suspicious.

Browder is being held in the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center under an $88,500 surety bond.

 

