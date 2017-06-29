StormTracker13 Thursday Forecast

Comfortable weather will last for one more day before heat, humidity and the chance for thunderstorms returns. High pressure over the Carolinas will keep plenty of sunshine around today. Humidity will stay low, and temperatures tonight will top out again in the mid to upper 80s. The center of the high pressure will move offshore late this afternoon, allowing humidity to surge back into the Carolinas tonight. With the humidity back, there will be more clouds around on Friday, as well as scattered thunderstorms. The weather will heat up for the weekend with high temperatures in the upper 80s and 90s. Some spots will see mid 90s on Sunday. The heat and humidity will bring the scattered thunderstorms each afternoon this weekend. This weather pattern will continue through much of next week with heat and humidity, and the scattered late day thunderstorms.

Today, mostly sunny and warm. Highs 88-89 inland, 83-84 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and warm. Lows 67-71 inland, 73-74 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 84-89.