VIDEO: Pregnant NC woman in SUV hits Walmart purse thief

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A pregnant woman chased a man and hit him with her SUV after he tried to steal her purse at an Asheville Walmart on Wednesday.

Christine Braswell, 26, who is five months pregnant, said a man was rummaging through her SUV, according to the TV station.The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. at the Walmart along Bleachery Boulevard.

Another witness saw the break-in and confronted the suspect.

“When I walked out of Walmart, he had her purse and was pulling all of her stuff out,” Blake Bennett told WLOS. “Then me and my friend told him to put it down and ‘What are you doing?’”

Braswell said the man ran off with her purse and other items — but she confronted him.

Braswell told the TV station that she went after him in her SUV because she is pregnant.

“Me being five months pregnant, I chased a little ways then come back, jumped in the car, threw it in gear and come across the curb and ran him over,” Braswell told the TV station.

“I was not going to let him get away with it. It’s not right, it’s not fair,” she added.

Robert Raines, who was taken to a hospital, is charged with felony breaking and entering, larceny and misdemeanor damage to property.

Braswell is charged with misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon.