“Abby’s Better” shares summer nut butter recipes

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Abby Kircher returned to News13 NOW on Friday morning. She shared some summer recipes made with her line of “Abby’s Better Nut Butter.” Kircher is a 17-year-old from the Charlotte area who started her business of selling nut butters at the age of 15. Her nut butters do not use any peanuts. Instead they incorporate cashews, pecans, almonds and just a few other ingredients.

Watch the video for more details. Recipes are below:

Abby’s Better Nut Butter “ 4-Ingredient” cookies

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350 F. Mix together the nut butter, egg, vanilla extract, and coconut until smooth, then blend in the coconut sugar. Roll the dough into one and a quarter-inch balls and place on a cookie sheet. Flatten the ball with a fork. Bake for 8-10 minutes or until the cookies begins to brown. Remove the cookies and allow them to cool for 10 minutes. NOW MUNCH and SMILE!

Ingredients:

1 cup of Abby’s Better Nut Butter 1 egg, beaten

½ cup coconut palm sugar ½ tsp vanilla extract

½ cup shredded coconut (optional)

Abby’s Better Nut Butter Brownies

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 325 F. line 8-inch pan with parchment paper. Process oats until very fine, then stir all ingredients together (add dash of milk if too dry). Pour into the pan and smooth out the mixture. Add walnuts on top. Bake for 15 minutes. Let sit for 1/2 or overnight. ENJOY!

Ingredients:

¼ cup plus 2 tbsp cocoa powder 1 cup Abby’s Better Nut Butter (room temp)

½ cup plus 3 tbsp pure maple syrup or honey ½ cup rolled oats

1 ½ tsp baking soda Pinch of salt

Abby’s Better Nut Butter Fudge

Instructions:

Combine coconut sugar and almond milk in a saucepan over medium heat. Stir until sugar is blended with the milk. When the mixture comes to a boil, start a timer for about 3 minutes (don’t stir). Remove pan from heat. Add the rest of the ingredients and beat the mixture with a spoon till smooth. Pour it into the pan and let cool (it usually take a couple of hours). DELICIOUS!

Ingredients:

2 cups coconut sugar 1 cup Abby’s Better Nut Butter

½ cup almond milk ½ teaspoon vanilla Pinch of salt

Abby’s Better Nut Butter Muffins

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 375 F and line a muffin tin with paper liners. Let egg set for a few minutes. Add sweet potato, coconut sugar, oil, and vanilla and mix. Add almond milk and stir. Sift flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt and cinnamon over wet ingredients. Then add oat flour and stir until blended. Spoon the batter into the muffin tins then spoon the nut butter into the center of each muffin (swirl if desired). Bake for around 22 minutes until a toothpick comes out clean. Let rest and cool for 5 minutes. DIVE IN!

Ingredients:

¼ cup of Abby’s Better Nut Butter 1 egg (or egg substitute) 1 tsp vanilla

¾ cup sweet potato puree 1/3 cup coconut sugar 2 tbsp coconut oil

1 cup almond milk 1 cup almond flour ½ cup oat flour

1 tsp baking powder ½ tsp baking soda pinch of salt and cinnamon

Abby’s Better Nut Butter Snacks : Toppings: Honey / Yogurt / Coconut / Chocolate

Pretzel Rods and Abby’s Better Date Pecan Nut Butter

Hershey’s Chocolate Squares and Abby’s Better Coconut Cashew Nut Butter Sandwiches

Apple or Pear Quarters or Discs dipped in Abby’s Better Honey Almond Nut Butter

Apple and Pear Nachos – apple discs and pear slices with Abby’s Better Nut Butter ( Date, Coconut, Strawberry, or Honey) drizzled on top

Celery Sticks with Abby’s Better Nut Butter spread inside

Nut Butter Banana Sushi – Cut a peeled Banana into rings and Drizzle Abby’s Better Nut Butter Date Pecan on top

Abby’s Better Nut Butter on Toast with Bananas, Honey and Coconut sprinkles