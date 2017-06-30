Around Town: Riverfest 2017

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The annual and highly anticipated Riverfest will be tomorrow (Saturday, July 1st) along the historic riverfront in downtown Conway.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

OPENING CEREMONIES – Beginning at 11AM a special opening ceremony will take place on the Palmetto Chevrolet Marina Drive Stage. Join in the singing of the National Anthem, color guard presentation of the flag as we pay homage to our great nation and all those who serve her.

NORMAN’S CLEANERS GOLF CART PARADE – Enjoy the Patriotic Golf Cart Parade by watching or participating in this fun event at 11:30AM down 2nd Avenue to Marina Drive and Riverfront Park and back.

ANDERSON BROTHERS BANK KIDS ZONE – Children can participate in the annual favorite Jello Jump, enjoy bouncy castles and water activities set up in the Conway Tennis Center Parking Lot. Activities will be held from 11AM- 8PM.

SANTEE COOPER BUSINESS EXPO – Visitors and locals are guaranteed to love the displays and information provided at the Business Expo. The Expo will highlight area businesses on Marina Drive from 11AM- 7PM.

FOOD & BETTER BRANDS BEER GARDEN – While attending the festival choose from a variety of food vendors like tasty corn dogs to fabulous funnel cakes to delicious deep fried avocado bites to refreshing shaved ice treats. Better Brands Beer products are available at Riverfront Park Area only from 3PM-9:30 PM. To purchase beer or wine you must go to the Identification Booth show your driver’s license for proof of age and you will receive a wrist band. All beer and wine must be consumed in the Riverfront Park designated area.

LOWER CAPE FEAR HOSPICE MERCY CARE ARTISAN MARKET – The Artisan Market will be filled with arts & crafts vendors from all over showcasing their wares for sale. Shop and browse on Marina Drive from 11AM- 7PM.

THE CONWAY NATIONAL BANK FIREWORKS EXTRAVAGANZA – In celebration of our Country’s independence, the Conway National Bank Fireworks Extravaganza is a must see for young and old. Watch the sky light up with explosion of colors beginning at 9:30 PM on Saturday, July 1st.

ADMISSION FEE – No admission fee is required for the Marina Drive area activities (11AM-7PM). The Riverfront Park Area admission (3PM-10PM) is $5 per person and children 12 and under are free. Hands will be stamped for park re-entry once fee is paid.

CONWAY MEDICAL CENTER FIRST AID BOOTH – A first aid booth is available to assist with any festival mishaps that may arise.

ENTRY & SECURITY No coolers or pets (except service animals) are allowed at Riverfront Park during Riverfest.

Bring a blanket or a lawn chair to watch the bands or fireworks.

THESE ITEMS ARE PROHIBITED – Public golf carts, bicycles, coolers and skateboards are not permitted in festival area.

CONCERT LINEUP:

RIVERFRONT PARK STAGE 3pm-10pm Sponsored by South State Bank



3PM: McGuire Band

​First Citizens Bank

​​6PM: Snake Malone & The Black Cat Bone

Sponsored by Carolina Trust Federal Credit Union



8PM: Marc Broussard

Pepsi Bottling Ventures



​​9:30PM: Fireworks Extravaganza

Sponsored by Conway National Bank

*Must be 21 years old to purchase and consume alcohol*

$5.00 Per Person

Kids 12 & Under Free



Beer Garden – Opens at 3:00 PM

Sponsored by Better Brand, Inc.