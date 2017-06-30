Darlington man jailed after assaulting woman, running from deputies, report says

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – A Darlington man is behind bars after running from deputies when they responded to a possible assault call Thursday afternoon.

According to Lt. Robert Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home on Pocket Road in Darlington around 4:15 p.m. Thursday. There was concern that a man was assaulting a woman and child inside the home.

When deputies arrived at the house, the man, later identified as Edward John Desmond, Jr., 45, of Darlington, ran from law enforcement into a wooded area near the home. In less than 30 minutes deputies captured Desmond, charging him with domestic violence second degree and assault and battery third degree.

Desmond is currently being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.