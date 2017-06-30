Fireworks shows in the Grand Strand & Pee Dee 2017

If you’re looking for a place to celebrate the fourth of July, News13 has you covered! Check the list below to find out where people are celebrating Independence Day this year with firework displays.

GRAND STRAND

Myrtle Beach:

-Salute from the Shore is a unique opportunity for people to salute members of the armed forces while celebrating Independence Day on South Carolina beaches. The group’s goal is to organize and promote a military flyover on the 4th of July that will stretch the entire length of the coast. The Facebook event says the flyover will happen between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesday.

-The Myrtle Beach Pelicans will face off against the Buies Creek Astros Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. As part of the Independence Day Celebration, the ballpark is offering $2 craft beer, a pre-game player autograph session and a fireworks extravaganza.

-Broadway at the Beach celebrates with fireworks on Tuesdays and Fridays at 10 p.m. from June 6 until August 29.

North Myrtle Beach

– July 4 Fireworks Display at the Cherry Grove Pier will be held Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. This event is managed by the North Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the City of North Myrtle Beach.

-Barefoot Landing holds its Summerfest from June 1 until September 1. Fireworks happen every Monday at 9:30 p.m. A special 4th of July fireworks show will be held at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

Surfside Beach:

-Town of Surfside Beach will be holding its anual 4th of July Celebration on Tuesday, July 4 in the Surfside Beach Pier parking lot from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Haley Scarnato from American Idol will be performing with Jeff Fairchild and the Fairchild Band from Las Vegas. Organizers offer free waterslides for children, concessions for sale and t-shirt sales.

Murrells Inlet:

-The 34th Annual Murrells Inlet Boat Parade is Tuesday, July 4 at 4 PM. This year’s event is dedicated in memory of one of the parade’s founders and long-time organizers, Bob Hendrick.

Pawleys Island:

-The 51st annual 4th of July Parade will be held July 4 at 10 a.m. in Pawleys Island. Visitors and locals alike parade down the Island in anything that becomes a makeshift float – be it a boat, car, or flatbed truck.

Georgetown:

-The annual fireworks display over Georgetown will take place July 4 at about 9:30 p.m. Directed by the Georgetown City Fire Department, fireworks will be set off at Morgan Park and can be seen from the Harborwalk and other areas on the water. Morgan Park, parts of Greenwich Drive and East Bay Street leading up to Morgan Park will be closed Monday, July 3 to July 5. Signs will be posted when this is in effect. Spectators are encouraged to use the old ball fields to view the display.

PEE DEE

Darlington:

-The fourth annual Freedom Fest at Darlington Raceway will be held Saturday, July 1 at 4 p.m. The event will feature live music from Johnny Glenn and the Chasers, food vendors, merchandise vendors, carnival rides, kids’ zone, car show and fireworks.

Florence:

-Join the Florence Red Wolves July 3 for the Spirit of Florence Celebration. Gates open at 5 p.m. and the event includes a pre-game concert, a patriotic jersey auction, a military remembrance ceremony presented by the Rolling Thunder and post-game fireworks.

Marion:

-A celebration of heroes is an event held Saturday, July 1 at the Swamp Fox Entertainment Complex to benefit the Marion County Disaster Relief Fund helping rebuild towns like Nichols destroyed in the hurricane. There will be a special salute to vets, service members and first responders and also fierworks, food and drink vendors, games and live entertainment. Parking is $5, admission is free.