Florence Rotary Club’s upcoming color run/walk 5K to support victims of Alzheimer’s disease

FLORENCE, SC – The Rotary Club of Florence is sponsoring the Forget Me Not 5K Family Fun Color Run/Walk to Beat Alzheimer’s. The event takes place August 12th at 8:00 a.m. at the SiMT building of the Florence-Darlington Technical College campus. Registration is $30 in advance and $35 the day of the race. Race participants can register for the event by visiting www.simplytiming.com/events.

All proceeds from the event will be donated to the local Alzheimer’s Association providing scholarships for those who care for patients with Alzheimer’s. Caregivers in Florence will be able to pay someone to come to their home and care for the patient so they can run errands, etc. “Last year our club wanted to honor one of our members by having an activity that we could sustain throughout the years and have a lasting impact, so the inaugural ‘color run’ was created and carried out with tremendous community support.” said Ben Dillard, President of the Rotary Club of Florence.