Myrtle Beach Police Interim Chief Amy Prock to be sworn in as new chief

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach Police Interim Chief Amy Prock has been chosen to lead the police department and will be sworn in as the new chief Monday.

According to Myrtle Beach Spokesperson Mark Kruea, Interim Chief Amy Prock will be sworn in as the permanent chief Monday at 4 p.m. at the Ted Collins Law Enforcement Center.

Prock has served the Myrtle Beach Police Department for 20 years, and most recently filled the assistant chief position before transitioning into the interim chief role with the announcement of Chief Warren Gall’s retirement in late May.

The seasoned law enforcement leader filled the interim chief role for just over a month before the city confirmed Prock would lead the department. The decision to move Prock into the chief role comes after a string of shootings in Myrtle Beach, one that made national headlines after it was broadcast on Facebook Live.

In a special Myrtle Beach City Council meeting June 20, Prock addressed the room of nearly 300 hundred community members as well as council members asking neighbors to report crime and be willing to work with police.

“You got to let us know because we can’t do anything if we don’t know,” Prock pleaded in the meeting. “If you see something, say something. Whether you’re a victim or witness, that information is vital to hold those who commit these crimes accountable for their actions.”

Prock’s swearing in ceremony will be open to the public.