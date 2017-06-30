One injured, rescued after car crashes, overturns in Conway swamp

CONWAY (WBTW) – One person was taken to the hospital after a car crashed and overturned in a Conway swamp Friday evening.

According to Lt. Selena Small with the Conway Police Department, the crash happened at 10:08 p.m., in the area of 1700 Church Street. Lt. Small says officers were called to the scene for a collision and when they arrived they found one vehicle overturned in water of Crab Tree Swamp.

Lt. Small says one person was rescued and taken to the hospital. There is no word on their condition or the cause of the crash at this time.

The crash is under investigation. Stay with News13 as we continue to learn more.