“This day is really hard,” people gather for Heather Elvis’ 24th birthday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Friends and family of Heather Elvis gathered at Peachtree Landing on Friday night on what would’ve been Elvis’ 24th birthday.

“This day is really hard,” said Heather’s mother, Debbi Elvis. “Same with all the holidays, they’re really hard. But especially with Heather’s birthday because with others you can find maybe a reason. For Heather’s birthday, there’s no reason to celebrate there’s no reason to find any kind of happy or any kind of joy.”

Instead of celebrating, Debbi Elvis chose to mark her daughter’s birthday by raising money and awareness for the CUE Center for Missing Persons.

“They gave up their Christmas and New Years to search for Heather,” said Elvis. “They give up a lot and there’s no way to say thank you to the CUE team and all the volunteers.”

The non-profit organize is made up of volunteers who search for missing people across the country. Elvis said they were an amazing sense of support when Heather went missing and to this day.

“I thought there was nothing good left in the world,” Elvis said. “There was a lot of bad stuff happening and then this happened and the whole entire community came and supported us and CUE came and supported us.”

The CUE Center runs on donations and the Elvis family asks anyone interested in donating to go to their website at: http://www.ncmissingpersons.org/

Sidney Moorer was tried in the kidnapping of Elvis in June 2016 but the trial ended in a hung jury. News13 reached out to Solicitor Jimmy Richardson to ask when to expect the second trial to begin but he was not able to comment.