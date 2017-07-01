Lenoir-Rhyne football coach impressed with talent at Aynor

AYNOR, S.C. (WBTW) – Lenoir-Rhyne head football coach Mike Kellar held a camp at Aynor on Saturday afternoon at the Blue Jackets practice field. DL coach Mike Keller also helped run the camp.

Kellar is making several stops in the state as part of his travel football camp schedule. Aynor was not an initial stop on the schedule, but Kellar is happy he came to the area.

“I can tell they’ve been coached, they’ve been trained and they’re working hard,” Kellar said. “A couple of times I’ve tried to get them to take water breaks and they’re like no, no coach we’re good. And I’ve had to force them to go over and take water breaks, which tells me there’s a lot of good football in this area and this state and I can see why.”