Man who lost shoe now charged with attempted murder

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – The Horry County Police Department has identified their ‘Air Force One Cinderella’.

Officials have identified Kenneth ‘Kelo’ Jackson and is wanted on attempted murder and gun charges.

Last month, Horry County police posted a Facebook status asking if anyone knew the owner of a lost, red Air Force One shoe. Officers were trying to serve a felony warrant on another suspect when Jackson took off, leaving his red sneaker behind.

If you have any information about Kenneth Jackson or his whereabouts, please contact the Horry County Police Department at 843-915-8477.