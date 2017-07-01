Ripley’s offering free admission for Military, veterans on July 4

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Ripley’s attractions of Myrtle Beach is spending this Fourth of July holiday celebrating military and veterans.

Ripley’s is offering free admission to military and veterans July 3-4, 2017, according to a Ripley’s press release. This includes active and retired military as well.

Families attending with military will receive half off a single ticket admission price as well, according to the press release.

According to the Ripley’s attractions General Manager Pablo Chavez “The 4th of July is a time to celebrate all of the freedoms we hold dear and honor all the brave men and women that fought to give us these freedoms. Ripley’s is thankful every day for their service and is excited to honor them.”

According to the press release, you only have to show some form of military ID when purchasing a ticket to any of our 5 Ripley’s Myrtle Beach Attractions to receive the discount.

The attractions include Ripley’s Aquarium of Myrtle Beach, Ripley’s Believe it or Not! Odditorium, Ripley’s Haunted Adventure Laser Strike, Ripley’s 5D Moving Theater, & Ripley’s Marvelous Mirror Maze.

For more information, call Ripley’s at 800-734-8888.