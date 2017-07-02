American Idol Auditions to be held in Asheville

(WJHL) – Did you know that there are two ways to audition to be the next American Idol? You can audition online or in person – or both!

The American Idol Audition Bus is hitting the road this summer for its 2018 season and talent judges will be in Asheville, NC on August 27.

If you would like to audition online, meaning you can submit your audition video right now, click here to read about all that is required to be eligible. If you’d like to audition in person, click here to learn how you can register.

An exact location for the Asheville auditions has not been revealed as of yet.