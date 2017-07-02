Coker College to offer excellence in teaching scholarships

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Coker College is offering an excellence in teaching scholarship, for teachers of the year in South Carolina who wish to further their education.

Any K-12 educator who has been designated as a teacher of the year by their school, district, or the S.C. Department of Education in 2017 or years past is eligible for a term of graduate coursework at no cost. Two deserving applicants will receive a full scholarship for the entirety of their graduate program.

“We are talking about teachers who are already committed to excellence, they always continue to want to give back to their students and their community and this is a way for Coker to give back to them,” said Dean of the School of Education, Karen Carpenter.

The M.Ed. in Curriculum and Instructional Technology term begins in August 2017 and scholarship applications are due by July 24, 2017. The M.Ed. in Literacy Studies term begins in June 2018 and scholarship applications are due by April 1, 2018.

For more information on the scholarship click here.