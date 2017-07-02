Construction on Hwy. 19 Bridge should be completed by November

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) – A bridge that’s remained closed since Hurricane Matthew struck South Carolina almost nine months ago should be replaced by November.

South Carolina officials say the bridge on S.C. Highway 19 near Conway is now under construction. The Sun News of Myrtle Beach reports that motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes or the dedicated detours to navigate around the site.

The closed bridge on Old Georgetown Road also is undergoing construction work and is expected to be completed in November.

Both ridges have remained closed since the hurricane struck in October.

The emergency contract was awarded by the state in late December to Carolina Bridge Company Inc. to design and construct the new bridges and approaching roadways.

Information from: The Sun News, http://www.thesunnews.com/

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)