Darlington Raceway hosts 3rd annual Freedom Festival

DARLINGTON (WBTW) – Darlington Raceway held it’s 3rd annual Independence Day celebration Saturday, July 1, 2017.

The Freedom Festival hosted vendors, live music, car show, kids zone, and the biggest fireworks show in the Pee Dee. Last year, 25 thousand attendees celebrated Independence Day at the legendary Darlington Raceway.

“This is a great community event we have upped actually the Community aspect of it. We have a lot of food vendors that are out here raising money for local causes, we have the Darlington high school band out here raising money for new uniforms, the YMCA is selling cokes out here to support their cause so we’re really making this a community event” said Exc. Director of the Darlington Chamber of Commerce, Norm Steadman.

This year’s festival was scheduled to close with a fireworks show but was cancelled due to weather. At this time, organizers have not announced if they plan to reschedule.