Distillers now have more freedom to sell liquor on site

Templeton Rye
FILE - This July 20, 2010 file photo shows bottles of Templeton Rye in the bottling room at the Templeton Rye Distillery, in Templeton, Iowa. The makers of Templeton Rye have agreed to settle three class-action lawsuits that disputed claims the company made about the origin and production of its whiskey, according to a Des Moines Register report published Monday, July 13, 2015. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- South Carolina’s craft distillers now have a lot more freedom to sell liquor on site.

The state’s 34 distillers now are allowed to mix cocktails in their tasting rooms rather than having to serve drinks straight, under a looser liquor law signed May 19.

The new law also doubles the amount of liquor a patron is allowed to have to 3 ounces, two or three cocktails, from 1.5 ounces, the equivalent of a healthy shot.

Previously, distillers were limited to selling 750-milliliter bottles or a “fifth”  for off-premise consumption. Now, patrons can buy mini-bottles or pints, or the equivalent of three fifths a day.

