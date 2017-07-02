Florence Toys for Tots needs new location

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence Toys for Tots location has been facing some location issues recently. That could mean after the July 4th holiday season, they may have to close down for good.

The current building Toys for Tots have been granted to use for the last 5 years is up for lease and new businesses are renting. As a result of this toys for tots are being forced to relocate to a new facility.

They have been offered a new location for this season which is about 10,000 square feet, however the price of the utilities is something that worries owners.

“We lost our space, and we’re going to have to move out of here out into another location,” said State Chairman of Toys For Tots, James Williams.

“The new landlord is giving us the space free of charge except we pay the utilities, but the electric bill he says is normally $1,800 a month and we have to raise that money.” added Williams.

This years Toys for Tots will begin on October 15 and run through December 22nd. News13 will keep you updated on the status of the new location as the holiday season approaches.