Minute long chase ends in crash in Greenville

Greenville, S.C. (WSPA) — Troopers have confirmed a chase that started just before 11:30 Saturday night resulted in a crash.

Troopers say the driver was being pulled over for running a red light. A chase started when he didn’t pull over, but it only lasted for about a minute. Joe Hovis with Highway Patrol says the driver went off the side of the road and crashed.

Two other passengers were in the car. One was taken to St. Francis Hospital by EMS to get checked out.

Troopers have charged the driver with failure to stop, as well as DUI.

No injuries were reported. The name of the driver is still unknown.