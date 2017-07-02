Myrtle Beach art museum offering ‘Food for Thought’ lecture series

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Franklin G. Burroughs-Simeon B. Chapin Art Museum is offering a Food for Thought Wednesday Lecture Series, running from July 12 to September 13.

According to a Myrtle Beach City Government Facebook post, the nine afternoon lectures will accompany the ‘Feast Your Eyes: Celebrating the Food of the South’ exhibition. Both the exhibition and lecture series will explore the South’s culinary heritage.

The lectures begin July 12 and most go from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. A schedule is listed below:

Wednesday, July 12 – ‘Native Roots, Healing Roots’, with Dr. Will Goins. Free Admission.

Wednesday, July 19 – ‘Say Cheese! Spreading the Love of Pimento Cheese and Other Southern Dishes’, with Brian and Sassy Henry, Ventrella Brown, Myrtle Edwards, Farella Smalls, and Bessie Simmons. $10 per person.

Wednesday, July 26 – ‘Nyamming: Eating Gullah Geechee Style’ with Veronia Davis Gerald. $10 per person.

Wednesday, August 9 – ‘The Chefs and Their Farmers’, with Heidi Vukov, Darren Smith, and Joseph Bonaparte. $10 per person.

Wednesday, August 16 – ‘Sweet and Sassy Southern Cooking with Tour, Demonstrations and Tastings’, located at the International Culinary Institure of Myrtle Beach, held from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. $20 per person.

Wednesday, August 23 – ‘Food for the Spirit’, with Father Joseph Tedesco. $10 per person.

Wednesday, September 13 – ‘To Cook a Mockingbird: Symbolic Foodways in Harper Lee’s Classic Southern Novel’, with Dr. Daniel Turner. $10 per person.

Reservations are required for all lectures. To reserve a seat, call 843-238-2510.