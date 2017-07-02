New veterinary clinic opens in Market Common

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Market Common has just welcomed its first veterinary clinic.

Meadowlawn Animal Services held its open house on Saturday. It’s located across the street from P.F. Chang’s, next to the old Piggly Wiggly. The day clinic offers a full range of animal health care services, including exams, vaccinations, surgeries, and dental care.

The clinic is run by Dr. Gwynn Hardee,who’s been practicing veterinary medicine in Horry County for 30 years. He also has Meadowlawn offices in Conway and Loris, and says he’s excited to come to the beach. “We’re excited about being in the Market Common area. Lots of folks out here with nice pets. And so we’re excited about providing services to folks with dogs, cats and anything they bring in the front door,” said Dr. Hardee.