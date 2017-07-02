Warrant issued for suspect accused of shooting, killing 20-year-old in Lake City

LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office has identified a suspect in the deadly shooting that happened near Salters Street in Lake City Sunday evening.

Major Mike Nunn says the Florence County Sheriff’s Office and the Florence County Coroner’s Office are investigating the shooting after deputies were called to the area around 6:20 p.m.

According to investigators, the victim was shot on Salters Street and was driven toward Main Street in Lake City where a nearby ambulance was flagged down. The victim was then transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The press release from Major Nunn states the Florence County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 20-year-old Devonte Hicks of Lake City.

Officials with the sheriff’s office say they have obtained an arrest warrant for Ahmad Rasheek Nesbitt, 18, of Lake City, for the shooting. Nesbitt is described as a black male, approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing approximately 170 pounds.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Nesbitt is asked to contact FCSO Investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 374, or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or text at 27463 (CRIME). You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.