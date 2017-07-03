1 hospitalized, 1 charged after Dovesville convenience store shooting

DOVESVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Deputies with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a convenience store Monday and discovered a person had been shot.

Lt. Robert Kilgo with the sheriff’s office says the call came in around 3:30 p.m. at 3316 N. Governor Williams Highway in Dovesville.

Officials located the victim behind the store and the person was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Three hours after investigators responded to the store, 30-year-old James Ervin Ross of Darlington turned himself in for the shooting and was charged with attempted murder.

Ross is currently being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center awaiting arraignment, Lt. Kilgo says.