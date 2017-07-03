Coast RTA expands routes to include Loris area

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Coast RTA is looking to expand its services to reach the Loris, Bucksport, and Green Sea areas of Horry County.

Coast RTA received a workforce development grant allowing the transportation unit to take on this the program for 18 months. The new routes will connect people in the Loris area to the Coast RTA hub in Conway.

“You think about where our system exists now and you want to grow incrementally off of it,” said Coast RTA General Manager and CEO Brian Piascik. “These are the next locations where we have a critical mass of people that we can provide service.”

Loris residents and the city administrator said the new routes near Loris will be beneficial because many people have jobs in Conway or Myrtle Beach, but don’t have consistent transportation.

“Now they’ll be able to access their jobs, medical facilities, or continue their education,” said Loris City Administrator Damon Kempski. “Before, they were limited. Now, they’ll have accessibility.”

Coast RTA will hold public meetings during the next two weeks to get input from the community on how they can best be of service with the new routes. The meeting schedule is below:

Thursday, July 6 – Loris City Hall – 6 p.m. – 4101 Walnut Street, Loris

Monday, July 10 – Loris City Hall – 6 p.m. – 4101 Walnut Street, Loris

Tuesday, July 11 – Finklea Community Center – 6 p.m. – 3501 SC-917, Loris

Thursday, July 13 – James R. Frazier Community Center – 6 p.m. – 1370 Bucksport Road, Bucksport