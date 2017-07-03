GCSO searches for Andrews man wanted for questioning

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man from Andrews for receiving stolen goods.

Derrick Stone, 34, of Andrews, is wanted on two counts of receiving stolen goods valued between $2,000 and $10,000 and one count of receiving stolen goods valued at less than $2,000.

Investigators also want to speak to Stone about burglaries, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102. Anonymous tips may also be sent by using Text-A-Tip. Just dial 274637 from any text enabled cell phone, and text the word “GCSOTIP” followed by your message. This service is for crime tips ONLY, not for the reports of crimes in progress. For crimes in progress, call 911.