Myrtle Beach motel owner arrested for not filing sales tax for 7 years

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Investigators with the SC Department of Revenue say the owner of the Sea Nymph Motel in Myrtle Beach has been arrested for not filing sales tax for seven years.

The release from the department of revenue states Esta L. Hucks, 55, was arrested Monday and charged with seven counts of failure to file sales and accommodations tax returns and one count of operating a business without a retail license.

In 2009, Hucks was convicted of two counts of failing to file sales tax returns for the same property, according to the SC DOR.

The motel’s gross sales from August 2010 through tax year 2016 totaled $181,192. Hucks admitted to knowingly collecting sales and accommodations taxes and failing to file the tax returns for that time period, investigators confirm.

The SCDOR revoked the motel’s retail license in March 2015 for failure to file returns. Hucks was advised of the penalties for operating the business without a retail license, but continued to do so.

If convicted, she faces fines up to $10,000 and/or up to one year in prison per count of failure to file sales tax and a fine up to $200 or up to 30 days in jail for operating without a business license.

Hucks is currently being held at the J Reuben Long Detention Center. Booking records state no bond has been set yet.