Robeson, Cumberland County residents invited to participate in hurricane study

By Published:

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – If you live in an area affected by Hurricane Matthew, researchers are looking to hear from you!

The University of North Carolina is conducting a study in Robeson and Cumberland Counties to understand how Hurricane Matthew affected residents. If you lived in either county during the hurricane, you’re 18 and older and you can speak English, you’re eligible to participate.

The online survey will take less than 15 minutes and is anonymous. Information gathered will help develop resources to address future NC disasters.

To learn more about the study or to see if you qualify, contact Neasha Graves at 919-966-3746 or by email at neasha_graves@unc.edu

To take the survey, call UNC at 919-966-3746 or visit online at http://bit.ly/matthewimpact. 

