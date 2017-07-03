SC considers Trump voting commission request

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina election officials say they have received a letter requesting voter information from U.S. President Donald Trump’s commission investigating voter fraud.

State Election Commission spokesman Chris Whitmire said commissioners will carefully consider the request received Monday. He says they are researching state and federal law.

Trump’s commission asked for names, party affiliations, addresses, voting histories, felony convictions, military service and the last four digits of Social Security numbers for registered voters.

Whitmire wrote in an email that the agency collects most of the information requested. He says they can’t release any part of Social Security numbers under state law and South Carolina doesn’t have party affiliation data.

Some states have refused to comply at all, and none have all the information Trump’s commission asked for.