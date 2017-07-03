Police search for 2 suspects after shooting reported at North Charleston mall

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C.– North Charleston police are looking for two men involved in a shooting at Northwoods Mall.

Police say the men opened fire just before 5:30 p.m. Monday night after an argument in a store. Witnesses say some of the bullets shattered glass.

“Shooter, shooter, shooter,” is what Brandon Simmons heard as he was evacuated. Olivia Little, a Goose Creek resident, says she was shopping at J.C. Penney when store clerks told her there was a need for an evacuation. Little said she was huddled inside an employee room for 30 minutes with other women and children, some adults crying.

Dozens of police officers responded to the scene. At one point, a helicopter was seen circling above the mall.

As of 6:30 p.m., officers were still going store-to-store to clear the area.