Buies Creek Spoils 4th of July Fun, Defeats Pelicans

Myrtle Beach, SC (WBTW) – The Buies Creek Astros started the game with a bang scoring 5 runs in the first 3 innings and never looked back as they defeated the Myrtle Beach Pelicans 12-3 on the 4th of July. Pelicans starter Ryan Kellogg (3-6) lasted only 4 innings, giving up 11 hits, 3 of which were home runs, and 7 runs. The bright spots for Myrtle Beach included Trent Giambrone who went 3 for 4 at the plate with an RBI, Eloy Jimenez had a hit and 2 RBIs.

The guys will look to rebound Wednesday night in the 2nd of 3 games with Buies Creek.

Game time is 7:05pm from Ticketreturn.com Field.