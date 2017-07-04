Fire crews extinguish small fire in Florence strip mall

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Fire crews were dispatched to a strip mall in Florence early Tuesday morning where one business was damaged by fire.

Officials with the West Florence Fire Department confirm crews were called to the intersection of Alligator Road and Savannah Grove Road around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday for a strip mall on fire. Once on scene, firefighters were able to quickly contain the blaze to the building where the fire originated.

According to Captain Anthony Fox, West Florence firefighters are currently on scene removing smoke from the remainder of the building and the cause of the fire appears to be accidental in nature.

Florence strip mall fire