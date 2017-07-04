Body recovered from mobile home following Socastee fire

By Published: Updated:
HCFR crews investigate a fire on Keystone Lane in the Socastee area of the county Tuesday morning.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Fire investigators confirm that the body of one victim was recovered when crews responded to a fire in a Socastee neighborhood Tuesday morning.

According to Chief John Fowler with the department, crews responded to 512 Keystone Lane around 6:41 a.m. Tuesday for a reported fire. Crews were able to quickly get the fire under control and investigators remain on scene Tuesday morning to determine a cause of the blaze.

Horry County Fire Investigator James Cyganiewicz reports one person is deceased following the fire, but the investigator could not comment on whether the fatality was a result of the fire or if the person possibly died from another cause. The Horry County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s name or possible cause of death.

 

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s