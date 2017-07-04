Body recovered from mobile home following Socastee fire

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Fire investigators confirm that the body of one victim was recovered when crews responded to a fire in a Socastee neighborhood Tuesday morning.

According to Chief John Fowler with the department, crews responded to 512 Keystone Lane around 6:41 a.m. Tuesday for a reported fire. Crews were able to quickly get the fire under control and investigators remain on scene Tuesday morning to determine a cause of the blaze.

Horry County Fire Investigator James Cyganiewicz reports one person is deceased following the fire, but the investigator could not comment on whether the fatality was a result of the fire or if the person possibly died from another cause. The Horry County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s name or possible cause of death.