LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Police in Lumberton say one person has been shot at home in Lumberton.

It happened at 802 East 11th Street around 10:30 P.M. Monday.

Police say the victim went to the hospital and has life-threatening injuries.

They add they haven’t arrested anyone, but are talking to people they think are involved.

More information should be released Wednesday.

