Two killed in crash in Williamsburg County

By Published:

By WBTW News Staff

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC

A crash in Williamsburg County Tuesday night killed two people.

The South Caroilna Highway Patrol says it happened around 7:30pm on Mount Vernon Road near the Manning Highway.

Troopers say the driver of a 2016 Chevy pickup, headed north on Mount Vernon Road, crossed the center line and hit a 2004 Ford pickup head-on.

The drivers of both vehicles were killed. Troopers say the Chevy driver was not wearing a seatbelt but the Ford driver was.

The crash remains under investigation.

