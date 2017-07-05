Bi-Lo July 4 profits benefit ‘Hope for the Warriors’

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Bi-Lo grocery stores donated 100 percent of its profits from July 4 to help support Hope for the Warriors.

The annual benefit helps restore a sense fo sled and hope for veterans, service members, and military families.

“I honestly think it’s an incredible opportunity for Bi-Lo and for the workers to be a part of the wounded warriors because my brother is actually in the Navy and my dad was in the Army,” explains Bi-Lo employee Jennifer Barfield.

The grocery chain also helps families of post 9/11 veterans.

