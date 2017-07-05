Deputies investigate deadly shooting at Dillon apartment complex

DILLON, SC (WBTW) – The victim of a shooting in Dillon died Wednesday morning after being taken to the hospital, according to Captain Cliff Arnette with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

Capt. Arnette confirms deputies responded to the Sunflower Place Apartments on McNeil Street in Dillon early Wednesday morning for a reported shooting. A male victim was taken to a local hospital but died from his injuries, Capt. Arnette reports.

There are no suspects in custody at this time and deputies are still in the early stages of the investigation, adds Capt. Arnette.

The victim’s name has not been released.