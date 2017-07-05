Deputies investigate deadly shooting at Dillon apartment complex

By Published:

DILLON, SC (WBTW) – The victim of a shooting in Dillon died Wednesday morning after being taken to the hospital, according to Captain Cliff Arnette with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

Capt. Arnette confirms deputies responded to the Sunflower Place Apartments on McNeil Street in Dillon early Wednesday morning for a reported shooting. A male victim was taken to a local hospital but died from his injuries, Capt. Arnette reports.

There are no suspects in custody at this time and deputies are still in the early stages of the investigation, adds Capt. Arnette.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s