Dillon apartment complex murder suspect turns self in

DILLON, SC (WBTW) – The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested the person accused in the deadly shooting at a Dillon County apartment complex Wednesday.

Machale Olando Bethea, 22, of Dillon, turned himself in Wednesday and has been charged with murder, Captain Cliff Arnette announced in a press release.

The Dillon County Coroner’s Office identified the man killed during a shooting at an apartment complex early Wednesday morning.

According to Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley, the victim was Octavius Richardson, 21, of Dillon. An autopsy is scheduled fro Wednesday afternoon.

Captain Cliff Arnette with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office confirms deputies responded to the Sunflower Place Apartments on McNeil Street in Dillon early Wednesday morning for a reported shooting. The victim was taken to a local hospital but died from his injuries, Capt. Arnette reports.

There are no suspects in custody at this time and deputies are still in the early stages of the investigation, adds Capt. Arnette.