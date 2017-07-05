Fatz Cafe offers free meals to vets July 4

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A number of businesses support veterans on July 4th, including Fatz Café.

The restaurant offered free meals to veterans and active service military members in honor of Independence Day.

“I just want to say thank you but, you know understanding you know, for most of us it was a privilege to serve and, I get together with my guys you know once a year and all of us would do it again,” says United States Army Veteran Jesse Myers, who dined at the Fatz Café in Florence.

The restaurant chain offered the free meals until 10 p.m. July 4.