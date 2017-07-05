HCPD gives away free gun locks through partnership with gun safety campaign

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County Police Department offers free gun locks to county residents.

The locks are available at all the department’s precincts.

The giveaway is part of a partnership with Project Child-Safe, a national organization that focuses on gun safety and education.

“We recognize that a lot of law abiding citizens throughout Horry County are carrying guns, either in their home or on their person as they are out and about. So, we just want to make sure that they are equipped with gun locks to keep them safe and secure so that we don’t have any incidents that could have been avoided,” said Krystal Dotson with the Horry County Police Department.

The giveaway will continue as long as supplies last.