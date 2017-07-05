Indiana family searches for owner of bear from father deployed in Afghanistan

PRINCES LAKES, IN (WBTW) – A family in Indiana stumbled upon a teddy bear with a special recorded message and is looking to find the stuffed animal’s owner.

Amanda Fields received an overwhelming response when she posted the bear’s story on her Facebook page on July 2.

“My daughter found this teddy bear today. She had it for a few hours before she realized it had a “button” inside. I took it out to hear the message: ‘Merry Christmas from Afghanistan. Daddy misses you. Have a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. I’ll see you soon, I love you!'”

A CBS News affiliate in Indiana reports Field’s 6-year-old daughter found the toy in a box of items a neighbor was trying to sell.

Field’s post went on to say as a wife of a Marine, she knew firsthand what the message meant in the wake of a deployment and wanted to return the bear back to its home.

“As a military family, we know how hard it is for Dad to be away. We hold on to every single word, message and gift during his deployments. These sentiments and the sound of Daddy’s voice may be the one thing getting a child through their father’s deployment,” Fields wrote on Facebook. Fields asks that anyone who recognizes the bear or the voice inside the animal contact her online.