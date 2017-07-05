Kidnapper serving life escapes from SC prison again

By Published: Updated:

RIDGEVILLE, SC-  A man sentenced to life in prison for a kidnapping in Richland County has escaped from a prison in Dorchester County.

The SC Department of Corrections says Jimmy Causey, 46, escaped around 1:55 p.m. Wednesday from the Lieber Correctional Institute in Ridgeville.

The release from the SC DOC says the Lieber Correctional Institute is a maximum level security facility. Officials offered no details about how Causey escaped the facility in the release.

A story from the Associated Press in 2005 identifies Causey as one of two inmates who escaped from the Broad River Correctional Institute in a garbage truck. The men reportedly got out through a trash compactor that wasn’t functioning properly in 2005 and were eventually caught at a Ridgeland motel two days later.

Investigators are looking for Causey and say there is a reward.  Anyone with information is asked to call (877) 349-2130.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s