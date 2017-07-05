Lake City to host antique gun, knife show in December

LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) – The City of Lake City announced Wednesday that the South Carolina Arms Collectors Association Inc. (SCACA) will host an exhibition in Lake City in December.

According to the city’s Facebook post, SCACA Gun and Knife Show will host an event in Lake City’s newly renovated ROB Center December 2 – 3. This will be the fist event in the Pee Dee region for SCACA, the city reports, and will hold 225 sales and exhibit tables.

New, used, antique and collector firearms will be on display and for sale. The event will also feature sporting accessories such as ammunition, holsters, knives, military and gun related items.

The event is open to the public and hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3. To learn more about the South Carolina Arms Collectors Association and this event, please visit www.scgunshows.com