Mutiny Get 6th Straight Win, Clinch Division Title

North Myrtle Beach, SC (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach Mutiny have had a stellar 2nd half of their season and that continued at the North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complex Wednesday night as they got a 2-1 win over North Carolina FC. With the victory, they have clinched a playoff spot and won the South Atlantic Division title. The game was delayed for nearly an hour in the 1st half thanks to some rain and lightning. The Mutiny scored both goals in the 1st half and were able to hold off the North Carolina attack in the 2nd, 45 minutes.

They have 2 games remaining on the schedule, each of them on the road starting with the Carolina Dynamo on July the 8th, followed by rematch with North Carolina FC on July the 11th.

The Mutiny again have won the PDL’s South Atlantic Division title with a record of (9-1-2).