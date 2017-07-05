NYPD officer shot in the head, dies in hospital

(CNN) A police officer was fatally shot early Wednesday as she sat in a command vehicle in New York, authorities said.

Miosotis Familia, 48, was shot just after midnight while she and her partner were sitting in a police command vehicle in the Bronx. She was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, where she died, the New York Police Department said.

Police are calling it an “unprovoked attack.”

The suspect, Alexander Bonds, 34, allegedly drew a revolver as officers confronted him. He was shot and killed by police about a block away, police Commissioner James O’Neill said.

Police said Familia was a 12-year veteran working in the 46th Precinct.

The @NYPD46Pct officer was shot in the Bronx while protecting NYC.

Please join us in praying for her. pic.twitter.com/LjRw7w0GsJ — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 5, 2017

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio praised the officers’ efforts during a press conference Wednesday morning.

“She was on duty, serving this city, protecting people, doing what she believed in and doing the job she loved,” de Blasio told reporters. “After this sudden and shocking attack, her fellow officers came to her aid immediately.”

An apparent bystander was struck by a bullet during the encounter, police said. The person, who was not identified, is in stable condition at a local hospital.

Police said they recovered a silver revolver at the scene. The motive behind the shooting is unclear. The investigation is ongoing.

#NYPD PO Miosotis Familia has been assassinated in an unprovoked attack on cops assigned to keep NYers safe. Keep her family in your prayers pic.twitter.com/yhRB7H5bvi — Commissioner O’Neill (@NYPDONeill) July 5, 2017

CNN’s Nicole Chavez and Kristina Sgueglia contributed to this report.